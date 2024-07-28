The 15th Annual Animation Challenge List Thread

Spoiler:

Alley Oop

Baby Blues

Barney Google

Barney Google and Snuffy Smith

B.C.

Beatle Bailey

Blondie

Bloom County/Opus/Outland

The Boondocks

Broom Hilda

The Captain and the Kids (aka, The Katzenjammer Kids)

Cathy

Dennis the Menace

Dick Tracy

Dilbert

Doonsbury

Dream of the Rarebit Fiend

The Dropouts

Emmy Lou

The Family Circus

The Far Side

Flash Gordon

For Better or For Worse

Fred Basset

Garfield

Girls & Sports

Hagar the Horrible

Heathcliff

Hejji

Henry

Krazy Kat

Life in Hell

Li'l Abner

Little Jimmy

The Little King

Little Lulu

Little Nemo in Slumberland

Mandrake the Magician

Marmaduke

Moon Mullins

Mother Goose and Grimm

Mutt and Jeff

Nancy

Over the Hedge (CGI)

Ox Tales

Peanuts

The Phantom

Pogo

Popeye

Prince Valiant

Reg'lar Fellers

Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Rupert Bear

Scamp

Smokey Stover

Snafu

Tarzan

Toonerville Folks (aka, Toonerville Trolley)

Tumbleweeds

Wee Pals (aka, Kid Power)

Ziggy

