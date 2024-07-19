View Poll Results: Should we extend the challenge through Sept. 3 at dawn (Labor Day Weekend) for 2024 only?
The 15th Annual Animation Challenge Discussion Thread
The 15th Annual Animation Challenge Discussion Thread
The 15th Annual Animation Challenge Discussion Thread
2024
2024
The Details
Challenge starts July 31st at 12:01 am local time.
Challenge ends September 1st at dawn.* (This may change for the 2024 year to Sept. 3rd at dawn.)
Rules
Movies/TV shows should be labeled Animation from either imdb.com or allmovie.com. Other labels don't matter as long as there is at least a Animation label from one of those sites. Action/Animation would be fine.
This is the challenge where any and all types of animation is welcome, computer, hand drawn, puppetry, stop motion, etc. The entire movie/show does not need to be completely animated. Something like Roger Rabbit or a Ray Harryhausen film would generally be allowed.
If anyone has a problem with something someone watches or just wants an opinion on if it's animation or not, ask here.
Animation documentaries are allowed but not DVD featurettes/interviews that are just fluff promo pieces.
As with the other challenges, the lists must be numbered or it won't count.
Watching the movie/show with the commentary can counted as unique items.
Watching multiple versions(theatrical and director's cut) of the same movie/show will also count.
Lists
Since the general consensus seems to be for the easy counting method we will go with that. However, it is not required, so if you wish to count another way, feel free, as I will not be doing stats.
Checklist:
Spoiler:
Official Checklist:
*one wildcard is allowed
Watch works from 10 different studios:
--- Aardman OR Blue Sky -
--- Bone -
--- Depatie-Freleng -
--- Disney -
--- Dreamworks Animation -
--- Famous Studios -
--- Filmation -
--- Fleischer Studios -
--- Gainax -
--- Illumination -
--- Laika -
--- Madhouse -
--- Marvel Studios -
--- MGM Cartoon Studio -
--- Paramount -
--- Pixar -
--- Rankin/Bass -
--- Screen Gems -
--- Studio Ghibli -
--- Sunrise -
--- UPA -
--- Warner Bros -
Watch works from 8 different directors:
--- Tex Avery -
--- Don Bluth -
--- Bob Clampett -
--- Gene Deitch -
--- Friz Freleng -
--- Hanna & Barbera -
--- John and Faith Hubley -
--- Chuck Jones -
--- Satoshi Kon -
--- John Kricfalusi -
--- Peter Lord -
--- Hayao Miyazaki -
--- Nick Park -
--- Brothers Quay -
--- Frank Tashlin -
--- Bruce W. Timm -
Watch 12 different actors/actresses:
--- Ed Asner -
--- Jim Backus -
--- Mel Blanc -
--- Clancy Brown -
--- Daws Butler -
--- Nancy Cartwright -
--- Dan Castellaneta -
--- Hans Conried -
--- Peter Cullen -
--- Jim Cummings -
--- Dom DeLuise -
--- Bill Fagerbakke -
--- June Foray -
--- Paul Frees -
--- Brad Garrett -
--- Mark Hamill -
--- Megumi Hayashibara -
--- Edward Everett Horton -
--- Kelly Hu -
--- Tom Kenny -
--- Maurice LaMarche -
--- Andrea Martin -
--- Mike McShane -
--- Don Messick -
--- Ron Perlman -
--- Wallace Shawn -
--- Kath Soucie -
--- Tara Strong -
--- Alan Tudyk -
--- Frank Welker -
--- Billy West -
Watch ANY 7 Winsor McKay Award Winners from the Annie Awards:
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
From iCheckMovies:
Watch 2 short films from The World History of Animation: Time Line
--- Film 1
--- Film 2
Watch 2 short films from Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film (Winners and Nominees)
--- Film 1
--- Film 2
Watch 2 animated films from Golden 100 of Russian Animation
--- Film 1
--- Film 2
Watch 2 films from Filmspotting Top 100 Animated Films
--- Film 1
--- Film 2
Watch 2 Annie Awards Best Animated Feature winners
--- Film 1
--- Film 2
Watch 2 films from Paste's The 100 Best Anime Movies of All Time list
--- Film 1
--- Film 2
Watch 2 films from The Animated Movie Guide: Top 60 Animated Features Never Theatrically Released in the United States (from Jerry Beck's book The Animated Movie Guide)
--- Film 1 -
--- Film 2 -
Watch animation from at least 9 different decades:
--- 1900 -
--- 1910 -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -
--- 2020 -
Watch animation from at least two languages other than English:
--- First language -
--- Second language -
Watch animation from at least 4 different ratings:
--- G -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- NC-17 / X /Adult/18+-
--- Unrated -
Watch animation from at least 6 of these categories:
--- Watch an anime movie -
--- Watch any type of animated series -
--- Watch a US kid's show that originally aired on Sat mornings -
--- Watch a holiday themed TV show or movie -
--- Puppet show -
--- Containing stop motion animation -
--- Mostly or all CGI -
--- Watch 90+ minutes worth of shorts (i.e Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny) -
--- Cartoon based on a newspaper comic strip OR comic book -
--- Motion Comic -
--- Watch an animated movie that spawned a TV spin-off OR an animated movie that was based on an animated TV show -
--- Watch a work of animated non-fiction [i.e., Waltz with Bashir, etc.] -
--- Watch an Academy Award Best Animated Feature winner -
--- Watch an Academy Award Best Short Subject (Cartoon)/Animated Short winner -
--- Watch a Saturn Award for Best Animation Film winner - Film 1
(Winners for 2015: Inside Out; 2016: Finding Dory; 2017: Coco; 2018/2019: Spider- Man: Into the Spider-Verse. 2019/2020: Onward; 2021/2022: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, 2022/2023: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Watch animation from at least 6 different genres:
--- Action -
--- Adventure -
--- Comedy -
--- Crime -
--- Drama -
--- Family -
--- Fantasy -
--- Holiday -
--- Horror -
--- Musicals -
--- Mystery -
--- Romance -
--- Science Fiction -
--- War -
--- Western -
Need help with cartoons from a newspaper comic strip?
Spoiler:
Alley Oop
Baby Blues
Barney Google
Barney Google and Snuffy Smith
B.C.
Beatle Bailey
Blondie
Bloom County/Opus/Outland
The Boondocks
Broom Hilda
The Captain and the Kids (aka, The Katzenjammer Kids)
Cathy
Dennis the Menace
Dick Tracy
Dilbert
Doonsbury
Dream of the Rarebit Fiend
The Dropouts
Emmy Lou
The Family Circus
The Far Side
Flash Gordon
For Better or For Worse
Fred Basset
Garfield
Girls & Sports
Hagar the Horrible
Heathcliff
Hejji
Henry
Krazy Kat
Life in Hell
Li'l Abner
Little Jimmy
The Little King
Little Lulu
Little Nemo in Slumberland
Mandrake the Magician
Marmaduke
Moon Mullins
Mother Goose and Grimm
Mutt and Jeff
Nancy
Over the Hedge (CGI)
Ox Tales
Peanuts
The Phantom
Pogo
Popeye
Prince Valiant
Reg'lar Fellers
Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Rupert Bear
Scamp
Smokey Stover
Snafu
Tarzan
Toonerville Folks (aka, Toonerville Trolley)
Tumbleweeds
Wee Pals (aka, Kid Power)
Ziggy
Easy access links to the iCheckMovies part of the checklist. Thanks coyoteblue!
Spoiler:
2023's Thread
Suggestions for 2024:
Spoiler:
Extend the challenge through the Labor Day Weekend?
