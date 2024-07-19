The 15th Annual Animation Challenge Discussion Thread

2024

Challenge starts July 31st at 12:01 am local time.Challenge ends September 1st at dawn.* (This may change for the 2024 year to Sept. 3rd at dawn.)Movies/TV shows should be labeled Animation from either imdb.com or allmovie.com. Other labels don't matter as long as there is at least a Animation label from one of those sites. Action/Animation would be fine.This is the challenge where any and all types of animation is welcome, computer, hand drawn, puppetry, stop motion, etc. The entire movie/show does not need to be completely animated. Something like Roger Rabbit or a Ray Harryhausen film would generally be allowed.If anyone has a problem with something someone watches or just wants an opinion on if it's animation or not, ask here.Animation documentaries are allowed but not DVD featurettes/interviews that are just fluff promo pieces.As with the other challenges, the lists must be numbered or it won't count.Watching the movie/show with the commentary can counted as unique items.Watching multiple versions(theatrical and director's cut) of the same movie/show will also count.Since the general consensus seems to be for the easy counting method we will go with that. However, it is not required, so if you wish to count another way, feel free, as I will not be doing stats.