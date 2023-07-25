Re: The 14th Annual Animation Challenge Discussion Thread

(I know there's a reason we list the actors/directors but it just feels limiting now. Maybe for next year consider just highlighting a few actors/directors to watch as well as an actors/directors watched list (list 8 directors you watched,etc...)

Instead of picking from list of actors - have people list 12 actors watched instead

Instead of picking from list of directors - have people list 8 directors watched instead

Let people pick the Winsor McKay Award Winners from the Annie Awards page, instead of listing a subset of winners (though it kinda feels like it's saying that already, so why are we listing a subset)?

icheck movies - go from 2 to 1 slots for each it would be different filling in the blank, though, maybe have 3 spots, but have to watch 3 shows per person/director? Also, I have been thinking about those icheckmovie slots. Maybe not going down on the number to see, but switching up the options?

First, I apologize for how late this is going up! Real life kind of caught up with me the past week.Because it's so close to the start of the challenge, I'm only going to give a day or two for any tweaks to the check list.It looks like last year there was a request for a stye section for the check list: Anime, CGI, hand drawn, 3D. I have to admit, I'm pretty ambivalent on this. Any feedback, suggestions for type of animation to go in this section if we do add it?There is also a request to just list 12 actors watched or x number of directors instead of having a list to fulfill. I'm leaning towards not doing this. It'd be contrary to most if not all of the other challenges, not that that is a huge factor either, but it does seem to me to not be very challenge like. You could watch one film and easily get 12 actors to finish your list.I think that's a great point about the Winsor McKay winners. Keep the number, 7, of winners to watch but just fill in the blanks for those instead of pulling from a small amount.For the icheckmovies section, the request is to go from 2 slots to one. Any feedback? Any suggestions for new lists from there to use instead of the older ones?Any new actors/directors/studios to add?