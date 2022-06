The 15th Annual Sci-fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread

Rules

Audio

Spoiler:



3 Wildcards allowed



--- Watch a film in 9 of the following decades:

--- 1890/1900 -

--- 1910 -

--- 1920 -

--- 1930 -

--- 1940 -

--- 1950 -

--- 1960 -

--- 1970 -

--- 1980 -

--- 1990 -

--- 2000 -

--- 2010 -

--- 2020 -



--- Watch films in at least two languages other than English.

--- First language -

--- Second language -



--- Watch a film in 9 of the following:

--- Watch a MST3K/Rifftrax/Cinematic Titanic/Hosted version of a sci-fi/fantasy film -

--- Watch a film made on a low budget (ex. Corman or Castle movie) -

--- Watch a film based on a novel -

--- Watch a film which was nominated for a Hugo or Saturn Award-

--- Watch a Documentary Feature (at least 40 minutes long) -

--- Watch a Film from the Criterion Collection (Doesn't have to be the Criterion Version) -

--- Watch a film with commentary -

--- Watch a film and at least two sequels -

--- Watch an animated film -

--- Watch a film with special effects by Ray Harryhausen -

--- Watch a film that takes place in the "future" but the year has already come and gone -

--- Watch a film and its remake/reboot -

--- Watch a film about a LGBTQ+ person/topic or about POC/other minority groups -



--- He's dead, Jim. Watch 4 out of the following:

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Ned Beatty -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Helen McCrory -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Cloris Leachman -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Sean Connery -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Christopher Plummer -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late David Prowse -



--- Thank the Maker. Watch 4 out of the following:

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Gene Roddenberry -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late C.S. Lewis -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late J.R.R. Tolkien -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Jules Verne

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late H.G. Wells -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Stan Lee -



--- Watch 10 films directed/produced/written by:

--- J. J. Abrams -

--- Luc Besson -

--- Tim Burton -

--- Roger Corman -

--- Richard Fleischer -

--- Ron Howard -

--- Peter Jackson -

--- Alice Guy -

--- Fritz Lang -

--- George Lucas -

--- George Melies -

--- Hayao Miyazaki -

--- M. Night Shyamalan -

--- Stephen Sommers -

--- Steven Spielberg -

--- Guilermo del Toro -

--- The Wachowskis -

--- Robert Zemeckis



--- Watch a film in 4 of these ratings:

--- Unrated (pre-MPAA)/Approved -

--- G-

--- PG/GP/M-

--- PG-13 -

--- R -

--- NC-17/X (not porn!)/Unrated -



--- Watch a film in 6 of the following sub-genres:

--- Action/Adventure -

--- Animation -

--- Comedy -

--- Crime/Film Noir/Mystery/Thriller -

--- Drama -

--- Family -

--- History/War/Western -

--- Horror -

--- Music/Musical -

--- Romance -



--- Watch a film in the following 12 sub-genres:

--- Alien invasion -

--- Alternate History -

--- Based on fairy tale -

--- Christmas in July -

--- Comic Book -

--- Disaster -

--- Dystopian Society -

--- High Fantasy -

--- Immortality -

--- Kaiju -

--- Mad Scientist -

--- Mythology (Can be anybody's mythology) -

--- Paranormal -

--- Post-Apocalyptic -

--- Prehistoric -

--- Robot/Android -

--- Space Themed -

--- Superhero Themed -

--- Sword and Sorcery -

--- Time travel -



Not sure what qualifies? Check



--- Watch 6 of the following IMDB.com Title Types:

--- Feature Film -

--- TV Movie -

--- TV Series -

--- TV Episode -

--- TV Special/TV Short -

--- Mini-Series -

--- Documentary (any length) -

--- Video Game -

--- Short Film -

--- Direct to Video -



--- Watch a film starring 15 of the following actors:

--- Helena Bonham Carter -

--- Benedict Cumberbatch -

--- Luke Evans -

--- William Fichtner -

--- Harrison Ford -

--- Morgan Freeman -

--- John Goodman -

--- Jake Gyllenhaal -

--- Chris Hemsworth -

--- Michael Ironsides -

--- Samuel L. Jackson -

--- Scarlett Johansson -

--- Dwayne Johnson -

--- Boris Karloff -

--- Gugu Mbatha-Raw -

--- Sir Ian McKellen -

--- Chris Pine -

--- Natalie Portman -

--- Chris Pratt -

--- Vincent Price -

--- Geoffrey Rush -

--- Ryan Reynolds -

--- Arnold Schwarzenegger -

--- Andy Serkis -

--- Will Smith -

Spoiler: Add mystery/crime to watch sub-genres list

Add Stephen King to the writers list.

Remove Alice Guy from produce/director list.