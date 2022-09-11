DVD Talk Forum

Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2023 Horror Challenge

Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2023 Horror Challenge

   
Old 11-09-22, 11:26 PM
Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2023 Horror Challenge



A sampling of suggestions taken from OHMC 18. As always, apologies if I overlooked anybody.

Originally Posted by IBJoel View Post
Maybe future theme?
Night of the Living Studios: stuff from defunct studios, like Carolco, Cannon, etc.
Originally Posted by shellebelle View Post
RIP Leslie Jordan. He should be put on the deceased list for next year. He has quite a few titles to his credit.
Originally Posted by Chad
Originally Posted by SterlingBen View Post
Maybe Code Red releases as an RIP next year?

https://www.reddit.com/r/boutiqueblu...s_passed_away/
Fire away.
