Burning DVD's
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2022
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Burning DVD's
If I download a MP4 movie that is longer than four hours, which my 8x DVD+R DL will hold, then convert the MP4 to DVD with my converter, when the disc is full will I get a message to insert another disc and it will continue burning?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off