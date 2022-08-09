DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Old 09-08-22, 02:52 PM
Join Date: Sep 2022
Posts: 2
Burning DVD's
If I download a MP4 movie that is longer than four hours, which my 8x DVD+R DL will hold, then convert the MP4 to DVD with my converter, when the disc is full will I get a message to insert another disc and it will continue burning?
2022 Indie/Art House Challenge

