Re-write DVD's
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2022
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re-write DVD's
Is there a 8x DVD that I can burn a movie to then write over it with a different movie later? I've checked Amazon but can't find anything. The ones I have are write only. 8x DVD+R DL
I should mention that I've found the 4.7 GB re-writable discs but I want the 8.5 GB.
I should mention that I've found the 4.7 GB re-writable discs but I want the 8.5 GB.
Last edited by Trey4u; 09-08-22 at 03:03 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off