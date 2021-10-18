Who's Harry Crumb DVD question
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Who's Harry Crumb DVD question
In this thread: dvd-talk/422165-columbia-fullscreen-dvd-re-issues
It was claimed that the dvd of Who's Harry Crumb was originally issued with both the FS and WS formats. Has anyone ever seen this version or owned it? I periodically look for it on Ebay, and have never come across this version.
