Who's Harry Crumb DVD question

   
Who's Harry Crumb DVD question
In this thread: dvd-talk/422165-columbia-fullscreen-dvd-re-issues

It was claimed that the dvd of Who's Harry Crumb was originally issued with both the FS and WS formats. Has anyone ever seen this version or owned it? I periodically look for it on Ebay, and have never come across this version.
