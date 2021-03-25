12th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge. April 1-April 30, 2021 LIST THREAD
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Grove City OH
Posts: 3,771
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
12th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge. April 1-April 30, 2021 LIST THREAD
12th ANNUAL DRIVE-IN/EXPLOITATION/B-MOVIE CHALLENGE
Discussion Thread.
Discussion Thread.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,821
Received 144 Likes on 121 Posts
Re: 12th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge. April 1-April 30, 2021 LIST THREAD
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off