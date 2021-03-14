12th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge. April 1-April 30, 2021



What is an exploitation movie?

Exploitation film is a type of film that is promoted by "exploiting" often lurid subject matter. The term "exploitation" is common in film marketing, used for all types of films to mean promotion or advertising. These films then need something to exploit, such as a big star, special effects, sex, violence, romance, etc. An exploitation film, however, relies heavily on sensationalist advertising and broad and lurid overstatement of the issues depicted, regardless of the intrinsic quality of the film. Very often, exploitation films are of low quality in every sense. However, this has not always been the case. Exploitation films sometimes attract critical attention and cult followings.





Biker Films

Blaxploitation

Cannibal Films

Carsploitation

Cult Movies

Giallo films

Mondo films

Eco-Terror films

Nazisploitation

Rape / Revenge films

Sexploitation

Shocksploitation

Spaghetti Westerns

Women in Prison films

Martial Arts films

Eschploitation (religious end times)

Hixploitation/Moonshiners

Nunsploitation

Stoner Film

Vigilante films

Financial Bombs

Critical Bombs (Less than 20% Rotten Tomatoes or

Metacritic or less than 3.0 on IMDB, or IMDB Bottom 100 {Bottom 100 archive})

1930s and 1940s Cautionary Films

Juvenile Delinquent

60s Beach movies

Elvis

Films starring Rock Bands (or Rock stars that didn't become legit actors)

Depression era criminals

"Ozploitation (Australian exploitation)

"Foreign" Ripoff films (like Turkish cinema)

"Race" films (early films made specifically for the African-American market pre-1950)

Films Dealing with "race" (pre-1965)

MST3K version of a film,

"Condemned" by the Catholic National Legion of Decency

Bad Sequels to well-regarded films

Mildred Pierce-type "Women's pictures" from the 40s-60s

3-D films from the 90s and before

Mexican Wrestling films

Razzies

Pre-90s Post-Apocalyptic films (80s and before)

NEW! Plague-sploitation.



As with most challenges, the goal is to reach 100 movies. Your own goal might be higher or lower. Challenge begins April 1, 2021, 12:00 am EDT (or Dusk March 31) and ends April 30 at dawn (that is, the morning of May 1).Sex, violence, torn-from-today's-headlines shockers, fast cars, faster pussycats, psycho killers and kids run wild — throw a few (or all) of these ingredients into a pot, let the whole thing boil over, and you have the recipe for some tasty exploitation cinema.What kinds of films are we talking about? Well, there is no hard and fast rule. This one is largely up to you.RulesThe Goal is 100 films. These type of films tend to be short, but they also might be a challenge to get through. Your personal goal might be higher or lower, depending on your tolerance for this type of cinema.A film can only be counted once per list with the exception of riffed/commentaried films (see below).This challenge is for Movies. Although we are not allowing TV shows, Made for TV Movies are allowed as are Direct to Video features.We are allowing documentaries on Exploitation and Drive-ins and those involved with the production thereof. These should be features over 40 minutes.. We are also allowing trailer compilations, such as 42nd Street Forever and Something Weird compilations. Compilations should be at least an hour.Throw a viewing party and show trailers between movies.Mystery Science Theater 3000, Riff Trax, Cinematic Titanic, etc. are allowed. If there is a second riffed version (for example, MST3K did one, then Cinematic Titanic did the same movie) you may watch the second and any additional riffed versions for a full credit each, but I encourage you to just watch another movie, instead.All commentaries count as views.are still included, but you are on your own with those. If you understand the actual concept of B-Movies and don't need individual confirmations on titles then you are welcome to have this be your challenge.Films that have been nominated for Oscars are discouraged but not banned. I had originally wanted this to be the only hard rule, but I came across too many exceptions.: Any film seen in an actual Drive-In during the challenge 2020, regardless of other qualification, counts toward your list.. Please note that it was a Drive-In Movie.We will go with the Sci-Fi rule on TV Mini-series (one "night" equals an entry), on Serials (we'll go with an hour's worth per entry), provided they actually were theatrical serials. A serial episode is about 15-20 minutes, so an hour's worth counts as an entry. Four-15 minute ones or Three-20 minute episodes. You can round up. This goes for other shorts and compilations as well.There arefor non-conforming films. These are ones that are close but may have some doubts about.For fun, keep a running tally of "before they were famous" appearances in your list.. Also, it is helpful to put a link to your list in your signature. This makes it easier for others to check out your list.including "new views" at the end of the challenge."I still don't understand what kinds of movies you are talking about."This list is not exclusive nor definitive, but these are the most representative movies for the challenge:In the WIKI is a list of filmmakers and actors that by their very presence make a film "safe". While some of these people (actors especially) might have some exceptions in their credits (like Star Trek for William Shatner), generally films with the listed creative talent are safe for the challenge. Questions? Ask in the thread.