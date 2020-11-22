DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Breaking Bad does not play on Blu Ray Player

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Breaking Bad does not play on Blu Ray Player

   
Old 11-22-20, 10:42 AM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: MT, USA
Posts: 757
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Breaking Bad does not play on Blu Ray Player
My Samsung will not play BB DVD. It will randomly freeze, then unfreeze and skip ahead, by a minute or two or as many as 20 minutes. All seasons, all episodes and at completely random spots.

My old Sony DVD player I got out of the garage, dusted it off, put new batteries in the remote, hooked it up to the TV and it plays fine. Zero, nada problem.

No other movie or show I have does anything like this. All DVDs play fine on the Samsung Blu Ray player. Only BB has this problem.

What's going on with BB? Anybody???
MrVette99 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.