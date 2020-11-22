Breaking Bad does not play on Blu Ray Player

My Samsung will not play BB DVD. It will randomly freeze, then unfreeze and skip ahead, by a minute or two or as many as 20 minutes. All seasons, all episodes and at completely random spots.



My old Sony DVD player I got out of the garage, dusted it off, put new batteries in the remote, hooked it up to the TV and it plays fine. Zero, nada problem.



No other movie or show I have does anything like this. All DVDs play fine on the Samsung Blu Ray player. Only BB has this problem.



What's going on with BB? Anybody???