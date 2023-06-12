DVD Talk Forum

Mao
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.

December 5-
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
The Kill Room

December 12-
The Creator (2023)
Dumb Money
Five Nights At Freddy's
Fremont
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Passages*
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Story Ave
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

December 19-
The Exorcist: Believer
The Wandering Earth II
What Happens Later


January 2-
The Marsh King's Daughter

January 9-
Suitable Flesh*

January 16-
The Childe*
Ernest & Celestine: A Trip To Gibberitia*
Journey To Bethlehem*

January 23-
Your Lucky Day

January 30-
Eileen*
Silent Night (2023)*


February 13-
Afire*
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes
Hypnotic*
Monster (2023)*

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

December 12-
Passages

January 9-
Suitable Flesh

January 16-
The Childe
Ernest & Celestine: A Trip To Gibberitia
Journey To Bethlehem

January 30-
Eileen
Silent Night (2023)

February 13-
Afire
Hypnotic
Monster (2023)
