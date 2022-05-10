DVD Talk Forum

Artist Kim Jung Gi has passed away

Artist Kim Jung Gi has passed away

   
Artist Kim Jung Gi has passed away
Kim Jung Gi has passed away today, while he was on his way to NY for NYCC. He did some great covers for DC and Heavy Metal magazine and was part of the influx of South Korean artists bringing in their art style to the US over the past decade



