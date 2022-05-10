Artist Kim Jung Gi has passed away
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 13,941
Received 959 Likes on 641 Posts
Artist Kim Jung Gi has passed away
Kim Jung Gi has passed away today, while he was on his way to NY for NYCC. He did some great covers for DC and Heavy Metal magazine and was part of the influx of South Korean artists bringing in their art style to the US over the past decade
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off