Trick or Read 2022
Diamond Comics has discontinued their annual Halloween Comicfest but Marvel Comics and Penguin Random House has picked up the ball and ran with it by creating Trick or Read 2022. Participating LCS will be giving away several comic books for free on October 29th
Don't understand why they labeled Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for 13 and up since it was an all ages book through its runCheck out the comics available below, along with their new Halloween title treatment.
IDW will be joining the party with a free Godzilla comic book
New York, NY August 5, 2022 On October 29, dont forget to visit your local participating comic shop to celebrate Halloween with a thrilling trip to the Marvel Universe in five TRICK-OR-READ titles! The popular retailer event is back for another year, giving fans a chance to pick up copies of best-selling comics starring some of Marvels hottest characters and storylines, including perfect entry points for newcomers!
Be sure to check with your local comic shop to see if theyll be participating in this years Halloween event and get spooky with Marvel Comics this season with this incredible comics! For more information, visit Marvel.com.
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 is one of the most thrilling entries in the recently acclaimed Beyond era! The action-packed issue marks the debut of QUEEN GOBLIN, the latest addition to Spideys iconic rogues gallery who will soon be heating things up in a major storyline in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.s current run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, including an appearance in DARK WEB.
- MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 presents the first appearance of Lunella Lafayette, the preteen super genius who took the Marvel Universe by storm with this critically-acclaimed series. Moon Girls adventures are perfect for all ages and the breakout hero is set to star Marvels Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on the Disney Channel later this year!
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1, the start of Doctor Aphras latest run by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta. With a new crew and new treasure to hunt down, the rogue archaeologist continues to captivate both Star Wars and Marvel Comics fans and is celebrated as the first Star Wars character created for comics to headline their own solo series!
- STRANGE ACADEMY #3 opens the doors of the Marvel Universes first school for sorcerers to new readers! In this hit series by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, and all your favorite Marvel mages establish an academy for the mystic arts where young magic users from around the world are brought together to study. This hit issue spotlights one of the breakout students of the spellbinding cast of new characters DOYLE DORMAMMU!
