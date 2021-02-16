Batman '89 and Superman '78 getting comic book series continuing their stories
Batman '89 and Superman '78 getting comic book series continuing their stories
I've hardly ventured to this side of the forum before but it feels like the best place to put this news.
https://io9.gizmodo.com/batman-89-an...c-b-1846281208
It's supposed to be a digital series followed by hardcover editions being released in the fall. I'll wait for reviews but I'll be very interested in Batman Hardcover book and its being written by one of the movie's writers Sam Hamm.
The worlds of two of the most beloved DC Comics adaptations are making their way back to the comics themselves—not as adaptations, but new stories set in the worlds of Tim Burton and Richard Donner.
Today DC Comics revealed that the 1989 Batman movie and 1978's Superman: The Movie will receive new, ongoing digital-first comic series set in their respective cinematic worlds. Superman ‘78 will be written by Rob Venditti and feature art from Wilfredo Torres, and is set at a time when Christopher Reeves’ iconic take on the Man of Steel has only just become known to the public, balancing his burgeoning romance with an unsuspecting Lois Lane with saving the world with dazzling feats.
Batman ‘89, meanwhile features a very interesting creative team. Sam Hamm, who co-wrote the scripts for Batman and Batman Returns (spinning that into actual comics-writing experience with 1989's Batman: Blind Justice with artist Denys Cowan), will pen the series. On art is comics superstar Joe Quinones, who revealed his plans for a rejected Batman ‘89 comics continuation back in 2016, which would’ve built off of the world of the original Tim Burton movie to introduce cinematic takes on the likes of Batgirl, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy in the gothic Burton style.
Agreed, I'm super hyped for Batman '89. They even got the artist who originally pitched it 5 years ago!
