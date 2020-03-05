Treasury Editions & Oversized Comic Books

I though we had a thread about this but couldn't find it. My decision to start one is because one of may favorite things about comic books are the treasury-sized ones. Even though the majority of them were released before my time, once I learned about them, I started collecting them. I have a pretty big collection of Treasury books but throughout the years I missed some releases and have learned of some obscure ones that are a little harder to track. Just this past month, DC released a treasury edition, (or Famous First Limited Collector's Edition like they call it) of their first comic book ever, New Fun Comics #1. At one point, this was supposed to be a Wal-Mart exclusive, but then it was supposed to be released at LCS and book stores, but with the pandemic, it seems that it was only released as of now through Amazon. This book is hardcover, like some of the Famous Firsts from the 70's and it's gorgeous.There was a nice website called Treasury Comics that had a up to date listing of all the Treasury and oversized books released by every company but apparently that side died. There this other site that a good list (don't know if it's complete) up to 2018.The listing of course is missing anything released over the past 2 years, including the 3 X-Men Grand Design Treasury Editions. Does anyone know of a site that has a complete listing?