Time Travel book recommendations
Time Travel book recommendations
I have 4 Audible credits to burn before they expire next week.
Have these
Split Second
Time Frame
Somewhere In Time
Replay
Time and Again
From Time to Time
11-22-63
In Times Like These
TimeBound
Split Second by Douglas E. Richards is great. Time Frame is the follow up sequel
Reply was also great by Ken Grimwood
Time and Again is one of the best Time Travel stories Ive read
So if anyone has some suggestions Id love to hear them.
Too bad we cant post this stuff in other, or can we
Re: Time Travel book recommendations
Replay is one of my 're-read every few years' books. Love it.
I think I read Split Second and enjoyed it.
My most recent really great time travel find is
"The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O."
And I just found out there's a sequel to it...
Re: Time Travel book recommendations
You didn't get my suggestions last month?
But seriously, I don't know much from that genre. The Stephen King book you already have is the only thing that came to mind.
