Time Travel book recommendations

   
Old 02-26-22, 09:55 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
whotony's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 20,640
Received 171 Likes on 142 Posts
Time Travel book recommendations
I have 4 Audible credits to burn before they expire next week.

Have these

Split Second
Time Frame
Somewhere In Time
Replay
Time and Again
From Time to Time
11-22-63
In Times Like These
TimeBound

Split Second by Douglas E. Richards is great. Time Frame is the follow up sequel

Reply was also great by Ken Grimwood

Time and Again is one of the best Time Travel stories Ive read


So if anyone has some suggestions Id love to hear them.

Too bad we cant post this stuff in other, or can we

whotony is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-26-22, 10:10 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Triangle, NC, USA
Posts: 9,223
Received 46 Likes on 36 Posts
Re: Time Travel book recommendations
Replay is one of my 're-read every few years' books. Love it.
I think I read Split Second and enjoyed it.
My most recent really great time travel find is
"The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O."

And I just found out there's a sequel to it...
tonyc3742 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-26-22, 10:34 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 9,580
Received 503 Likes on 354 Posts
Re: Time Travel book recommendations
You didn't get my suggestions last month?


But seriously, I don't know much from that genre. The Stephen King book you already have is the only thing that came to mind.
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
