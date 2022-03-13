DVD Talk Forum

Game of Thrones fans!

03-13-22
Join Date: Mar 2022
Location: Pittsburgh
Posts: 7
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Game of Thrones fans!
Who is excited for this book to be released?

George RR Martin has reassured fans that he is still working on his long-anticipated book The Winds Of Winter – part of the hugely popular Game Of Thrones series.

The US writer said the world of Westeros, where the books are set, is his "number one priority" and would remain so "until the story is told."
