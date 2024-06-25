New Ranma ½ anime

「らんま1/2」アニメ制作決定特報PV / "Ranma 1/2" Anime announcement Special PVThe epic battle romance comedy "Ranma 1/2" by Rumiko Takahashi (from Shogakukan's "Shonen Sunday Comics") is making a grand comeback with an all-new anime adaptation!Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 6:00 PM JST, when we'll unveil all the exciting details at our grand announcement event. Want to watch? No worries! We'll be streaming the event live on the Ranma 1/2 official X (formerly Twitter) account.