I just watched my first anime movie!

It was so delightful. So different than the American crap we’ve been getting lately.



So, it’s called Suzume. Anyone see it?



The animation style, the music, the scope of this movie was just breathtaking.



Looking forward to The Boy and the Heron now.



Just such a different world with the style and the music.



I have quite a few now in some Folklore collection or something. Not sure why I even got it.

But, anyway, really captivating. And, opens up a whole new genre for me.