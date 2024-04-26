DVD Talk Forum

I just watched my first anime movie!

Anime Talk Discuss Anime on DVD & Blu-Ray, CGI animations, Manga and other cool stuff from Japan!

I just watched my first anime movie!

   
04-26-24, 07:27 PM
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,460
Received 919 Likes on 775 Posts
I just watched my first anime movie!
It was so delightful. So different than the American crap we’ve been getting lately.

So, it’s called Suzume. Anyone see it?

The animation style, the music, the scope of this movie was just breathtaking.

Looking forward to The Boy and the Heron now.

Just such a different world with the style and the music.

I have quite a few now in some Folklore collection or something. Not sure why I even got it.
But, anyway, really captivating. And, opens up a whole new genre for me.
04-26-24, 07:29 PM
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,460
Received 919 Likes on 775 Posts
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
What was your first anime?
04-26-24, 07:40 PM
Why So Blu?
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 38,225
Received 1,192 Likes on 918 Posts
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
The first anime feature I ever watched was back in the early 90s called "Fist of the North Star." It was a condensed feature based on the series. In these days they called anime "Japanimation." Soon after that I watched Vampire Hunter D and Akira. I always gravitated toward the more mature and violent anime.
04-26-24, 07:42 PM
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,460
Received 919 Likes on 775 Posts
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
And, something I thought odd is it defaulted to the English dub. Why wouldn’t it be Japanese with subs as main audio track?
04-26-24, 07:51 PM
PhantomStranger
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 27,519
Received 812 Likes on 686 Posts
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
Suzume is from Makoto Shinkai, probably the most popular anime director going now with Miyazaki nearing the end. His most popular work by far is the blockbuster smash Your Name, which you should watch. Your Name is so popular Hollywood is remaking it.
04-26-24, 08:03 PM
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,460
Received 919 Likes on 775 Posts
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
^ just bought it on Amazon. Should have it tomorrow.
Thanks for the recommend.
