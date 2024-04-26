I just watched my first anime movie!
I just watched my first anime movie!
It was so delightful. So different than the American crap we’ve been getting lately.
So, it’s called Suzume. Anyone see it?
The animation style, the music, the scope of this movie was just breathtaking.
Looking forward to The Boy and the Heron now.
Just such a different world with the style and the music.
I have quite a few now in some Folklore collection or something. Not sure why I even got it.
But, anyway, really captivating. And, opens up a whole new genre for me.
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
What was your first anime?
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
The first anime feature I ever watched was back in the early 90s called "Fist of the North Star." It was a condensed feature based on the series. In these days they called anime "Japanimation." Soon after that I watched Vampire Hunter D and Akira. I always gravitated toward the more mature and violent anime.
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
And, something I thought odd is it defaulted to the English dub. Why wouldn’t it be Japanese with subs as main audio track?
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
Suzume is from Makoto Shinkai, probably the most popular anime director going now with Miyazaki nearing the end. His most popular work by far is the blockbuster smash Your Name, which you should watch. Your Name is so popular Hollywood is remaking it.
Re: I just watched my first anime movie!
^ just bought it on Amazon. Should have it tomorrow.
Thanks for the recommend.
