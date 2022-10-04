Suzume no Tojimari (directed by Makoto Shinkai)
http://4NN.cx/.184488
Suzume's Journey Across Japan is About to Begin
A MAKOTO SHINKAI FILM
SUZUME NO TOJIMARI (working title)
TOKYO, JAPAN April 9, 2022 Animation studio CoMix Wave Films, Story Inc. and Toho Co., LTD. are proud to reveal to the world for the first time, a teaser trailer and new key art for Makoto Shinkai's highly anticipated film: Suzume no Tojimari (working title). Furthermore, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically in Japan on November 11, 2022. The upcoming film follows his previous two blockbusters, your name. (2016) and Weathering With You (2019), which garnered unprecedented international acclaim.
We must think about how to close the many doors we left open, says Director Makoto Shinkai as he continues work on the film. I've bestowed that responsibility upon Suzume as she travels across Japan closing various doors. It is my sincere hope that this film leaves its audiences with big smiles and excitement as they walk out of the theater.
TEASER TRAILER
The teaser for the film is set to premiere exclusively on TOHO's MOVIE Channel on YouTube at 08:00pm on April 10, 2022 JST (04:00am on April 10, 2022 PST)!
YouTube link: https://youtu.be/6c4GAIig9gY
Moreover, in anticipation of the teaser trailer tomorrow, a sneak peek of a frame from the film will be shown. In it, a small and forgotten destination hot springs town can be seen. A ryokan-style inn lies derelict and abandoned, the rooms overrun with curling ivy, signs pitted and rusted Suzume walks through this desolate scene in what Makoto Shinkai describes as A story about closure.
STORY
On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety
17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, I'm looking for a door. What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob
Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.
The stars
The sunset
The morning sky
Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky
Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin.
KEY ART
Accompanied only by a simple I'll see you later, the newly revealed key visual features Suzume with her hair up in a ponytail, standing in front of a door holding a small wooden chair with both hands, about to depart on her journey. The water ripples ever so slightly at her feet as the door is cracked open.
THEATRICAL RELEASE
Last but not least, the film is scheduled for a Japanese theatrical release on November 11, 2022. Stay tuned for more information about Suzume no Tojimari (working title).
