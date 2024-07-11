Mario & Luigi: Brothership (11/7/24: Nintendo Switch)

"The brothers return for a brand new adventure on the high seas! Set sail with Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and journey through the vast world of Concordia. Launch out of Shipshapes cannon to visit, explore, and quest your way through islands that range from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Meet new friends along the way, like Connie and Snoutlet (who's definitely not a pig), and encounter familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser, who may help you on your journey! Youll have to rely on Mario and Luigis brotherly bond to succeed. Use Bros. Moves to get past obstacles while you explore, and powerful Bros. Attacks in a dynamic twist on turn-based combat. Youll need every edge this 'brothership' will give you to save the day!"There hadn't been a new Mario & Luigi RPG in almost 10 years (not counting remakes) so I was not expecting this. I loved the first two games in the series but lost interest in handheld's shortly after so I'm looking forward to checking this one out.