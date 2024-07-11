Mario & Luigi: Brothership (11/7/24: Nintendo Switch)
"The brothers return for a brand new adventure on the high seas! Set sail with Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and journey through the vast world of Concordia. Launch out of Shipshapes cannon to visit, explore, and quest your way through islands that range from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Meet new friends along the way, like Connie and Snoutlet (who's definitely not a pig), and encounter familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser, who may help you on your journey! Youll have to rely on Mario and Luigis brotherly bond to succeed. Use Bros. Moves to get past obstacles while you explore, and powerful Bros. Attacks in a dynamic twist on turn-based combat. Youll need every edge this 'brothership' will give you to save the day!"
There hadn't been a new Mario & Luigi RPG in almost 10 years (not counting remakes) so I was not expecting this. I loved the first two games in the series but lost interest in handheld's shortly after so I'm looking forward to checking this one out.
When I went to watch the Direct shortly after it was up on Youtube I got to the end of this announcement and it said 7/11/24 and I got all excited thinking it was coming out in 3 weeks which seemed crazy and then I noticed I was watching the Nintendo UK video.
