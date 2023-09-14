DVD Talk Forum

TOMB RAIDER: I-III Remastered - February 14, 2024

   
TOMB RAIDER: I-III Remastered - February 14, 2024
Re: TOMB RAIDER: I-III Remastered - February 14, 2024
I think that gameplay would feel too dated to enjoy. Remaster looks nice though.
Re: TOMB RAIDER: I-III Remastered - February 14, 2024
Originally Posted by Decker
I think that gameplay would feel too dated to enjoy. Remaster looks nice though.
The gameplay felt dated even when they came out. I could never get past the awful controls of those early games.
