FragPunk - yet another 5v5 hero shooter, with a twist - coming 2025

   
Dan
FragPunk - yet another 5v5 hero shooter, with a twist - coming 2025


FragPunk is a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter with power-up cards that change the rules of combat! Choose your hero, tweak your weapon loadout, and pick from a selection of cards that change every round to gain the upper hand against your opponents!
I don't care for this genre of multiplayer games at all, but I have to say that the rule-changing mechanic sounds like it could actually be fun.
