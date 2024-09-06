FragPunk - yet another 5v5 hero shooter, with a twist - coming 2025

Quote: FragPunk is a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter with power-up cards that change the rules of combat! Choose your hero, tweak your weapon loadout, and pick from a selection of cards that change every round to gain the upper hand against your opponents!

I don't care for this genre of multiplayer games at all, but I have to say that the rule-changing mechanic sounds like it could actually be fun.