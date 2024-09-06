Atomfall | Definitely not Fallout in Britain | Coming 2025

Quote:

A nuclear disaster has left an area of Britain in tatters. Atomfall, a new survival-action game, will see you explore, scavenge, craft, barter and fight your way through beautifully recreated scenery in search of answers.



A single player, survival-action game, Atomfall blends post-war Britain with Cold War paranoia, folk horror, and elements of classic British sci-fi like Day of the Triffids, Doctor Who and The Prisoner, to create an immersive and thrilling gameplay experience.



Set in the rolling British countryside with idyllic pubs, quaint villages, and red phone boxes it soon becomes clear that things are far from normal.

Created by Rebellion, the makers of the much-loved Sniper Elite and Zombie Army franchises, Atomfall is inspired by a real-world nuclear disaster that occurred in northern England in 1957. The game follows a fictional storyline where you find yourself in the quarantine zone five years after the event.



Everything has changed in that time, and you find yourself in a very different Britain, on the wrong side of the quarantine wall. The area is run by the military and beset with factions, in-fighting, and a growing sense of fear.



Its up you to unravel the mystery of what happened. Explore the countryside, villages, and settlements and meet odd people, wicked cults, rogue government agencies and others along the way.

Explore this open world adventure and seek out the truth at your own pace.