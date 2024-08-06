DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Neva (PS5, XBS/X, Switch, PC: 2024) by the creators of Gris

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Neva (PS5, XBS/X, Switch, PC: 2024) by the creators of Gris

   
Old 06-08-24, 02:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,517
Received 579 Likes on 426 Posts
Neva (PS5, XBS/X, Switch, PC: 2024) by the creators of Gris

New game by the creators of Gris one of the best looking games I've ever played. Super excited for this one.
The Questyen is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.