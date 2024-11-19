Flight Simulator 2024 | PC & Xbox | Nov 19, 2024

Quote:

Coming November 19, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the next installment in the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise. It is the most ambitious consumer flight simulator ever undertaken, designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics and gaming. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 goes beyond merely operating the aircraft; it will allow simmers to pursue their dream of an aviation career.



The sky is calling! Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 takes off on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, and will be available with Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud on day one.