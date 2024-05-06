Re: Games With Obscure Secrets to Find

So those two games have secrets?One I hated (but that was revealed in the guide) was FFXII: if you want to get the zodiac spear you can't open certain chests. Like who thought that was a great "secret?"There are many videos on hidden secrets that weren't found until years later because the devs revealed it or someone looked at the code, but the oddest one to me has always been this one (warning: cartoon nudity) which somehow got past the censors on a CD-I game of all things: