Games With Obscure Secrets to Find
Games With Obscure Secrets to Find
Recently played Animal Well and am currently re-playing Tunic. Both have me thinking about how much I enjoy knowing about super deep secrets games can hold. It was the main thing I liked about Ready Player One as well. The idea of there being some multi layered secret that's damn near impossible to find has always interested me. The hidden, hiding in plain sight.
What other games have things like that? Not just break the fake wall to find a new area type secret. Something that takes real investigation and potentially a long time for anyone to discover.
Re: Games With Obscure Secrets to Find
So those two games have secrets?
One I hated (but that was revealed in the guide) was FFXII: if you want to get the zodiac spear you can't open certain chests. Like who thought that was a great "secret?"
There are many videos on hidden secrets that weren't found until years later because the devs revealed it or someone looked at the code, but the oddest one to me has always been this one (warning: cartoon nudity) which somehow got past the censors on a CD-I game of all things:
https://tcrf.net/The_Apprentice_%28CD-i%29
Re: Games With Obscure Secrets to Find
Yeah. I didn't want to spoil either but here are links if you're curious.
Animal Well: How To Solve The Wingdings Puzzles In Animal Well (thegamer.com)
Tunic: Tunic: How to Open Mountain Door (Golden Path Solution) (gamerant.com)
Re: Games With Obscure Secrets to Find
Re: Games With Obscure Secrets to Find
Heh, yeah, Animal Well hid a lot of puzzles pretty well, though I'm not the biggest fan of the one that requires outside help -- but that was one puzzle of many.
Re: Games With Obscure Secrets to Find
Re: Games With Obscure Secrets to Find
I feel like Fez was the start to these type of games. The Witness is another one.
