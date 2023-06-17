Octopath Traveler

So I actually got this a while ago when it was on sale on Steam for like 25 bucks and never got around to it. I have unlimited Hotspot but sometimes it doesn't work so I needed something for the rog ally that didn't need an internet connection. Put 33 minutes into it and love it! Something to do when I finish my Speedstorm dailies and I'm stuck waiting somewhere or when the Hotspot refuses to work (it's through my phone). So many games nowadays need an internet connection. Like I would love to have starfield as that backup game when DSS is unaccessible (DSS needs always on internet) but starfield is also always on internet even though it's single player.



Started with Ophelia. I find the voice acting utterly grating and annoying but it's like looking at a train wreck I can't look away. It reminds of anime voice acting and I hate anime voice acting. The story is compelling so I'm not skipping any cutscenes.