Atari buys Intellivision (May 2024)
Atari buys Intellivision (May 2024)
In a way, this kind of retro consolidation makes sense.
Edit: fixed as I misunderstood the last line.
at them splitting off the toxic Amico brand to continue distribution of the Amico console which Im guessing is some sort of contractual obligation due to the shady people like Tommy Talarico running the fundraising campaigns for that vaporware.
Atari surely wants NOTHING to do with that trash fire.
Re: Atari buys Intellivision (May 2024)
This is like Nintendo buying Sega... in like 20 years
