Madden NFL 25

EA will release the first details on Madden NFL 25 on June 11. As usual, there will be three different versions to choose from. Standard, Deluxe and the MVP Edition, which will include EA SPORTS College Football 25. IMO, this is a great deal getting both games for basically 75 bucks apiece. It's cheaper than that if you have EA Play.



Standard edition includes: ($69.99)



Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear (PS5, XSX only)

Legendary XP Boost (PS5, XSX only)



Deluxe Edition: ($99.99)



Madden NFL 25 (PS5 & PS4, XSX, Xbox One)

3 Day Early Access

Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

4600 Madden Points

AKA Player Item

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Legendary XP Boost





MVP Bundle: ($149.99)



Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition

3 Day Early Access

4600 Madden points

Elite Player Item

College Football 25 Deluxe Edition

3-Day Early Access

4600 College Football Points



August 16 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, or August 12 if you preorder the Deluxe Edition.





