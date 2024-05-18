DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Madden NFL 25

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Madden NFL 25

   
Old 05-18-24, 08:23 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Sonny Corinthos's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 7,385
Received 220 Likes on 167 Posts
Madden NFL 25
EA will release the first details on Madden NFL 25 on June 11. As usual, there will be three different versions to choose from. Standard, Deluxe and the MVP Edition, which will include EA SPORTS College Football 25. IMO, this is a great deal getting both games for basically 75 bucks apiece. It's cheaper than that if you have EA Play.

Standard edition includes: ($69.99)

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
Choice of 2 Strategy Items
Superstar Drip Gear (PS5, XSX only)
Legendary XP Boost (PS5, XSX only)

Deluxe Edition: ($99.99)

Madden NFL 25 (PS5 & PS4, XSX, Xbox One)
3 Day Early Access
Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges
4600 Madden Points
AKA Player Item
Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
Legendary XP Boost


MVP Bundle: ($149.99)

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition
3 Day Early Access
4600 Madden points
Elite Player Item
College Football 25 Deluxe Edition
3-Day Early Access
4600 College Football Points

August 16 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, or August 12 if you preorder the Deluxe Edition.


Sonny Corinthos is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.