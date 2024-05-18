Madden NFL 25
Madden NFL 25
EA will release the first details on Madden NFL 25 on June 11. As usual, there will be three different versions to choose from. Standard, Deluxe and the MVP Edition, which will include EA SPORTS College Football 25. IMO, this is a great deal getting both games for basically 75 bucks apiece. It's cheaper than that if you have EA Play.
Standard edition includes: ($69.99)
Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
Choice of 2 Strategy Items
Superstar Drip Gear (PS5, XSX only)
Legendary XP Boost (PS5, XSX only)
Deluxe Edition: ($99.99)
Madden NFL 25 (PS5 & PS4, XSX, Xbox One)
3 Day Early Access
Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges
4600 Madden Points
AKA Player Item
Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
Legendary XP Boost
MVP Bundle: ($149.99)
Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition
3 Day Early Access
4600 Madden points
Elite Player Item
College Football 25 Deluxe Edition
3-Day Early Access
4600 College Football Points
August 16 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, or August 12 if you preorder the Deluxe Edition.
August 16 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, or August 12 if you preorder the Deluxe Edition.
