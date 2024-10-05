Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Out now, consoles, PC)

Didn't see a thread. I read that this game has a game inside the game that's like Pokemon and another one like Animal Crossing and started reading up about it. Saw a 30% off sale and jumped on the bells and whistles version.This is one of the best games I have ever played in my life. After a while I started thinking hey isn't this a JRPG and read up on it and indeed it is. This is the first JRPG I only don't hate, but love. I'm going WTF every few moments and it event made me laugh out loud for real.They have so many more "games" within the game than just those two. I have just five hours in. I have my daily Disney Speedstorn and Disney Dreamlight Valley but other than that this is it until I finish it. I'm not trying to hurry but I'm not going to do the Sujimon (Pokemon) or Dondoko Island (Animal Crossing) until I finish the game, it's pretty linear so I'll go to the end and from there it lets you go back and 100% it, which is what I plan to do. But I want to get to the end and then do Dragon's Dogma II and get to the end of that and THEN work on 100% both at the same time. It may take me until the end of the yearI thought 2023 was going to be impossible to beat in terms of games, but I even dare say this is way more fun than Starfield and BG3, both of which I finished.I have never played a LAD game, I know they are all on GP but honestly I like pretty graphics so I have no plans to go back to the previous ones, after these two it's Avowed and whatever else comes out.