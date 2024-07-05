Nintendo is cooking up new hardware (2025?)
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,860
Received 1,893 Likes on 1,244 Posts
Nintendo is cooking up new hardware (2025?)
Nintendos fiscal year means this can be anytime before April 2025, I think. And theyve only committed to an announcement, not necessarily a release, this fiscal year. Im hoping for an October-ish reveal, January deep dive, and March release, similar to the Switch, but well see!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off