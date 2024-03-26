Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (4/23/24: PS/XBX/Switch/PC)

directed and produced by Yoshitaka Murayama (creator of the Suikoden series) who sadly passed away earlier this year at the age of 55. There was a prologue to this released back in 2022 called Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising that was more of a 2D action platformer. Loved the original Suikoden and really looking forward to this.

A spiritual successor to the Suikoden series