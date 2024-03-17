Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,900
Received 5,974 Likes on 4,078 Posts
Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Okay, after reading some previews on this game, I am pretty excited to check it out though I never tried the original game. Looks to be huge and a big hit. Like this year's version of Baldur's Gate 3.
There is a "demo" up in the PS Store now (and I assume available for PC and XSX as well) that allows you to create your character in advance of the game release.
There is a "demo" up in the PS Store now (and I assume available for PC and XSX as well) that allows you to create your character in advance of the game release.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off