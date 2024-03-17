DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24

   
Old 03-17-24, 01:02 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,900
Received 5,974 Likes on 4,078 Posts
Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, XSX/S) - 3/22/24
Okay, after reading some previews on this game, I am pretty excited to check it out though I never tried the original game. Looks to be huge and a big hit. Like this year's version of Baldur's Gate 3.



There is a "demo" up in the PS Store now (and I assume available for PC and XSX as well) that allows you to create your character in advance of the game release.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.