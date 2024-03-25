Playnite - The software you didn't know you needed.

This thing is Amazing. You can link Steam, Epic, Amazon Games, GOG, XBOX for PC, there's a way to add Gamepass games you're playing, etc, and launch them ALL from within Playnite. Keeps time played and all kinds of cool data. You can choose to show installed and uninstalled and easily switch between browing the two, and pick favorites and just show those from all sites. It is incredible. And free!