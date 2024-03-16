Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,213
Received 876 Likes on 741 Posts
Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Could have sworn there was a thread on this. I searched Ronin and got nothing. If so, please merge.
Really looking forward to this for some reason. I’m off Friday so it’ll be perfect time to fire it up. Hope it’s good or at least good enough for early reviews.
The Rise of the Ronin review embargo will end on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 4 am PT / 7 am ET / 11 am GMT / 10 pm AEDT.
https://www.thegamecrater.com/rise-o...eview-embargo/
Really looking forward to this for some reason. I’m off Friday so it’ll be perfect time to fire it up. Hope it’s good or at least good enough for early reviews.
The Rise of the Ronin review embargo will end on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 4 am PT / 7 am ET / 11 am GMT / 10 pm AEDT.
https://www.thegamecrater.com/rise-o...eview-embargo/
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,887
Received 5,973 Likes on 4,077 Posts
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Im sorry, but after Ghost of Tsushima, this looks like a PS3 game.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off