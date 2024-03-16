DVD Talk Forum

Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5

Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5

   
Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Could have sworn there was a thread on this. I searched Ronin and got nothing. If so, please merge.

Really looking forward to this for some reason. I’m off Friday so it’ll be perfect time to fire it up. Hope it’s good or at least good enough for early reviews.



The Rise of the Ronin review embargo will end on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 4 am PT / 7 am ET / 11 am GMT / 10 pm AEDT.

https://www.thegamecrater.com/rise-o...eview-embargo/
Re: Rise of the Ronin > 3/22/24 > PS5
Im sorry, but after Ghost of Tsushima, this looks like a PS3 game.
