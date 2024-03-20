DVD Talk Forum

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)

   
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)


Amy Hennig's new game! This one's due out in 2025. Don't think platforms were called out.
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Day 1... looks amazing and Amy Hennig delivers time and time again.
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Wow, what a cool idea for a game! I'm excited to see more!
