Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Amy Hennig's new game! This one's due out in 2025. Don't think platforms were called out.
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Day 1... looks amazing and Amy Hennig delivers time and time again.
Re: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025)
Wow, what a cool idea for a game! I'm excited to see more!
