How old will you be when you give up gaming?
I mean I’m getting on in years. Yet, I still love playing video games. I mean 40 is no spring chicken. And, I know my backlog would keep me gaming till my seventies, but will I really be remotely interested by then.

Hell, not to sound bleak, but maybe I won’t even make it to 70. But, I was really wondering how much longer can I really be interested in gaming?

And, we all seem to be on the mature side of gaming on this forum which is why so curious.

Have you ever pondered that yourself?
