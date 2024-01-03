What are you playing? (March 2024)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,070
Received 748 Likes on 489 Posts
What are you playing? (March 2024)
I'm still plugging along in Spiritfarer (Switch). It's quite the cozy game.
Previous "What are you playing?" Threads for 2024
- What are you playing? (February 2024)
- What are you playing? (January 2024)
Previous "What are you playing?" Threads for 2024
- What are you playing? (February 2024)
- What are you playing? (January 2024)
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Southern Cal-ee-for-nee
Posts: 33,645
Received 369 Likes on 274 Posts
Re: What are you playing? (March 2024)
Fallout 76 (XSX)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
Soon:
MLB The Show 24 (XSX)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
Soon:
MLB The Show 24 (XSX)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off