What are you playing? (March 2024)

What are you playing? (March 2024)

   
03-01-24, 05:27 AM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
What are you playing? (March 2024)
I'm still plugging along in Spiritfarer (Switch). It's quite the cozy game.




- What are you playing? (February 2024)
- What are you playing? (January 2024)
Old 03-01-24, 06:08 AM
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Southern Cal-ee-for-nee
Re: What are you playing? (March 2024)
Fallout 76 (XSX)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Soon:
MLB The Show 24 (XSX)
