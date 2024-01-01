DVD Talk Forum

What Are You Playing? (JANUARY 2024)

What Are You Playing? (JANUARY 2024)

   
01-01-24
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 12,215
Received 72 Likes on 61 Posts
What Are You Playing? (JANUARY 2024)
Happy New Year!
Started the new year off with Mario



Rotating through the month







I subbed to Ubisoft Plus for a month so just trying to get my moneys worth. Definitely gonna buy Avatar when it goes on sale. I'll get through Mirage though as that a short one.
