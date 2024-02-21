Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (2024: PS, Xbox, Switch, PC)
"An epic adventure returns! Together with Disney Games, we are thrilled to announce the remake of an iconic game: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed! Join Mickey Mouse on his magical quest and get ready to wield the power of paint and thinner once again. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch."
As a big Disney fan hoping they are able to iron out the issues from the original Wii version and glad this is going to be available on PS5.
