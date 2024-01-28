Enshrouded (PC, XBOX X/S, PS5, $29.99, now).

DVD Talk Forum

01-28-24
Can't really get into Palworld for now because there's so much to learn and do and I have five minutes here five minutes there and I need something simpler. This hits a lot of the same spots. Only got to play for five minutes but I like what I saw. Single-player only for me.

Steam has a sale for $26.99 right now, that's what I paid.

Anyone else in? Palworld and Enshrouded are the hot games right now everyone is talking about. They're very similar and have a lot of the same gameplay.


I've played about 35 minutes now and I love it. I feel that Palworld has a lot moving parts for games you can't concentrate on for a couple hours at a time.
