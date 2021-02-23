Valheim - Open World Survival (PC/Steam)

Quote: Welcome to Valheim! The Valkyries have ferried your soul to the tenth Norse world as a custodian, where you must adventure to the ends of the realm, from the deepest forest to the highest mountain peak, slaying beasts of myth and legend feared by Odin himself. You will craft powerful weapons, build unyielding castles and sail longships towards the horizon to prove yourself to the Allfather, and certainly die trying!

The game is still in early access but is already breaking Steam records and has sold over 3m copies.I've put in over 20 hours already and it's damn addicting. Super slow moving though; this is a game for people who like to take their time and explore/build. You get dropped into a randomly generated (HUGE) world to explore, starting with only rags to wear. You're on your own to start gathering sticks and rocks so you can start building tools/shelter/fire. Along with being an exploration/building game, the combat is about on the difficulty level of a Souls game. It's not complex (you basically just spam the attack button and do some blocking) but it can be unrelenting if you're caught in a forest at night without being prepared. Similar to a Souls game, when you die your body and all items are left where you fell. The part that makes it harder than a Souls game is you have to either have backup equipment at your camp, re-craft everything you need, or try to sneak back naked. Thankfully your original body and all items will still be there even if you die trying to get back (unlike Souls, where if you die trying to get back to your body, those souls are gone for good).It plays out like a standard crafting tree game like Minecraft. Need to build a workbench to make an axe; need wood to make a workbench; have to gather sticks. I'm just getting to metals. Copper Ore is only found in the "Forest" areas which are hostile. I have to venture out, mine as much as I can before my pickax needs to be repaired, head back without getting killed, use a Kiln to turn wood into coal, then a Smelter to use the coal and ore to make ingots.I'd say it's definitely not a game for everyone (don't bother if you're looking for action) but it has me totally hooked. It also has pretty poor graphics but they do the job. Considering it's $20, still in EA, and has such a huge world to explore, I can look past the lack of detail. After my 20 or so hours, I've only killed the first (of 5) bosses. After finding a location to the 2nd boss in a dungeon, I saw that it's across an ocean. Now I have to make a new camp near the shore so I can build a boat to get myself across. Then I'll have to setup ANOTHER camp because if I were to get killed on the other side of the water, I'd be truly fucked if my respawn point was at my original camp. Oh, also basically no fast travel and no mounts. You're walking everywhere. There are eventually portals you can build but they're very limited in how they work.Anyone else give this a look or pick it up?