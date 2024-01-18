Dredge
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,507
Received 761 Likes on 558 Posts
Dredge
I started playing this on Monday and Tuesday since it snowed and I couldn't leave the house. Anyone else playing this? I'm really enjoying it, but the game doesn't really hold your hand and help tell you what you to do. I died a couple times and I'm not really sure why I died. I guess I may have gone too far off the map. It can get really scary when you're out fishing at night.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 18,947
Received 809 Likes on 598 Posts
Re: Dredge
Did we really not already have a thread for this? Loved the game. And yeah, you can't venture too far out at night or you'll die. I thought I was stuck at a new island, constantly dying when I tried to get back to the starting town. Turns out there was another port near by I could use to pass time and stay safe.
I still need to get around to playing the DLC. They added a new ice(?) area and there's also a crossover with Dave the Diver.
I still need to get around to playing the DLC. They added a new ice(?) area and there's also a crossover with Dave the Diver.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,507
Received 761 Likes on 558 Posts
Re: Dredge
Did we really not already have a thread for this? Loved the game. And yeah, you can't venture too far out at night or you'll die. I thought I was stuck at a new island, constantly dying when I tried to get back to the starting town. Turns out there was another port near by I could use to pass time and stay safe.
I still need to get around to playing the DLC. They added a new ice(?) area and there's also a crossover with Dave the Diver.
I still need to get around to playing the DLC. They added a new ice(?) area and there's also a crossover with Dave the Diver.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off