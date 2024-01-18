DVD Talk Forum

Dredge

I started playing this on Monday and Tuesday since it snowed and I couldn't leave the house. Anyone else playing this? I'm really enjoying it, but the game doesn't really hold your hand and help tell you what you to do. I died a couple times and I'm not really sure why I died. I guess I may have gone too far off the map. It can get really scary when you're out fishing at night.
Re: Dredge
Did we really not already have a thread for this? Loved the game. And yeah, you can't venture too far out at night or you'll die. I thought I was stuck at a new island, constantly dying when I tried to get back to the starting town. Turns out there was another port near by I could use to pass time and stay safe.

I still need to get around to playing the DLC. They added a new ice(?) area and there's also a crossover with Dave the Diver.
Re: Dredge
I searched for a thread and couldn't find one so I made one. I somehow got swallowed up by a huge fish in the Cliffs area at night. You have to go to the back area to get a night fish for a quest and I got lost trying to get back. I think I went too far off the map and was swallowed whole by a gigantic fish. I either died or my cargo would get infested trying to get a fish for a girl that likes rotten fish. It took me at least six attempts to get it. Sometimes I would get it, but I would take a hit and lose that fish in my cargo... It was so frustrating. I actually started playing this so I could play the Dave the Diver crossover.
