South of Midnight (Compulsion Games, Xbox/PC/GamePass, 2024?)

Quote: South of Midnight is a new third-person action-adventure set in a magic realist version of the American South.

A very vibes-only (no gameplay) but in-engine trailer premiered this week:I really dig the stop-motion word-carved animation style theyre going for with this.Compulsion made Contrast and We Happy Few, for reference.