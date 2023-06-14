DVD Talk Forum

Dan
South of Midnight (Compulsion Games, Xbox/PC/GamePass, 2024?)
A very vibes-only (no gameplay) but in-engine trailer premiered this week:



South of Midnight is a new third-person action-adventure set in a magic realist version of the American South.
I really dig the stop-motion word-carved animation style theyre going for with this.


Compulsion made Contrast and We Happy Few, for reference.
