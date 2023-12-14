League of Legends: Yay or Nay?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2019
Posts: 3
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
League of Legends: Yay or Nay?
Just throwing a quick question out there - how many of you are into League of Legends? Love it, hate it, never tried it?
I seem to never get bored of this game. And the TV series, have you watched it?
I seem to never get bored of this game. And the TV series, have you watched it?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off