James McCaffrey, Max Payne and Alan Wake 2 Voice Actor, Dies at 65
I was sad to hear about this. Longtime fan thanks to Max Payne. Always held out hope for a part 4. Now it won't seem right without his voice.
James McCaffrey, an actor who provided the voice of Max Payne in the popular video game series and most recently voiced Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2, died Sunday after a battle with cancer, Variety has confirmed with his manager. He was 65.
McCaffrey was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.
Before his career in video game voice acting, McCaffrey was a film and TV actor for more than 30 years. His first roles dated back to the late 80s and early 90s, with his breakout project being Foxs police drama New York Undercover. He played the recurring role of Captain Arthur OByrne in Season 3. He then starred in the NBC action series Viper, when it originally ran for one season in 1994, and he returned for Season 4 when it was revived a few years later.
McCaffreys biggest role came on FXs Rescue Me in 2004. He played firefighter James Xavier Jimmy Keefe, who died on Sept. 11 and was best friends and a cousin of Denis Learys main character Tommy Gavin. He appeared as a main character in the first three seasons and was a recurring player in the final four seasons. McCaffrey also appeared on shows like Sex and the City, Suits, Blue Bloods, As the World Turns, Beautiful People, Shes Gotta Have It, Jessica Jones and films like The Orphan Killer, Camp Hope, Excuse Me for Living and many more.
Video game fans knew McCaffreys voice as Max Payne, the gruff antihero from the popular third-person shooter series. He voiced Max in all of the characters games: the original 2001 video game Max Pane, its sequel Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne (2003) and the final installment Max Payne 3 (2012), for which McCaffrey also provided the motion capture. The series, created by Remedy Entertainment, was famous for its bullet time sequences, slow-motion, Matrix-esque shootout. Mark Wahlberg starred in a 2008 film adaptation, in which McCaffrey had a cameo.
McCaffrey voiced FBI agent Alex Casey in the original Alan Wake game in 2010 and this years sequel Alan Wake 2, which recently won best narrative, art direction and game direction at this months Game Awards. McCaffrey also had roles in Control (2019) and Alone in the Dark (2008).
He is survived by his wife Rochelle Bostrom and daughter Tiernan McCaffrey.
