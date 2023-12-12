Clueless, dumb it down for me occulus vs PS5?

Full disclosure I know nothing so make it as simple and dumbed down as possible. Kids 14, 11, 9. We have a switch which is used semi regularly. They play games on the computer (fortnight) and phone (some baseball, soccer, brawl stars). Hubby plays COD



they have played on family members PS 5 (crash bandicoot)



I think the oculus is cool (yes, I know renamed) but hubby thinks it will lose its fun/charm after a few months. Do you need a subscription for this? Or just buy games?



can someone give me pros/cons for oculus vs PS 5?



