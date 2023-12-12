DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Clueless, dumb it down for me occulus vs PS5?

Clueless, dumb it down for me occulus vs PS5?

   
Old 12-12-23, 02:41 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: houston, tx
Posts: 4,856
Received 5 Likes on 4 Posts
Clueless, dumb it down for me occulus vs PS5?
Full disclosure I know nothing so make it as simple and dumbed down as possible. Kids 14, 11, 9. We have a switch which is used semi regularly. They play games on the computer (fortnight) and phone (some baseball, soccer, brawl stars). Hubby plays COD

they have played on family members PS 5 (crash bandicoot)

I think the oculus is cool (yes, I know renamed) but hubby thinks it will lose its fun/charm after a few months. Do you need a subscription for this? Or just buy games?

can someone give me pros/cons for oculus vs PS 5?

