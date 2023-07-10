The Lamplighters League (Now, Xbox, Gamepass, PC)
The Lamplighters League (Now, Xbox, Gamepass, PC)
It's buggy, it crashes, it loses your saves (I already had to replay a chunk) but three hours in I'm addicted. Controls not the best. It's still playable right now. Having a lot of fun with this. I wouldn't pay sixty bucks for this, but worth a free download.
